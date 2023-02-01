On March 1, 1932 Edgar (Ed) Allan Stegman was born at the family’s farm home in Pembina County ND. He was the first child born to Edward A. Stegman and Lydia A. Pokrand Stegman. Ed left his earthly body to be with the Lord on January 10, 2023.

Growing up in a German speaking home Ed learned English when he attended school. He always said English is an awfully hard language to learn. Ed excelled in academics, graduating High School as valedictorian of his class.

He left North Dakota and became a telegrapher/depo agent working in all but two railroad stations in Wyoming. In 1952 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, honorably discharged in 1954. He was “proud to serve.”

November 23,1954 Ed married Verdell A. Quam. He continued working for the railroad for a few years and in 1958 graduated from Northwest Community College with the highest Scholastic grades on record at that time. Their family grew having four sons before moving to Kansas City, MO where their daughter was born. Ed worked as a claim’s examiner for Social Security. This was the best paying job he ever had but he did not like the work or the city life.

Ed moved his family back to Thermopolis, Wyoming where he became a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. He retired after 28 years of delivering the mail always saying it was “the best job he ever had.”

Ed was a member of the Lutheran Church, serving as an elder and treasurer for several years.

He had a real talent and love of photography, developing many black and whites before getting colored film. He enjoyed riding motor cycles, and any kind of travel. He traveled to see people not places, always to visit family or friends. Ed was known for the impressive garden and apple trees he raised. Papa had the best memory of rhymes and riddles and always enjoyed a good joke. He was also Benefactor member with the NRA strongly supporting our 2nd Amendment rights. Papa was an honest, respected man of integrity greatly loved by his family. Not a day went by after the passing of Verdell in 2017 that Papa did not mention how much he missed her.

Edgar is survived by his sons, Martin Stegman of Cody, Donald Stegman of Basin, and Kurt Stegman of Thermopolis; daughter Barbara (Gary) Monger of Thermopolis and daughter in law Carla Heath Stegman of Billings; grandsons Lyle Casciato, Martin Stegman ll, Jeremiah Stegman, and Aaron Munger; granddaughters Stephanie O’Brien, Jennifer Lemoine, and Nikki Goss; sisters Doris (Harvey) Staples, Arlene Kain, and Helen (Roger) Tweeten; and brother Curtis (Sheila) Stegman.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son Gary Stegman; daughter-in-law, Patricia Stegman; and his wife, Verdell of nearly 63 years.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 16th at 10 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Thermopolis.

Arrangements made under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com