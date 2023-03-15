Economic Development Tax Funding Awards Made Tuesday

Grant awards from the one-half cent economic development tax were made yesterday at the county courthouse and at Lander City Hall.

The Lander City Council Tuesday night awarded grants from the city’s share of the economic development tax to four businesses and organizations. The LIFT Awards, or Lander Investment for the Future, went to WyoGlass LLC for $107,465, Whitebark Café for $39,750, to the Central Wyoming Climbers Alliance for $6,450 and to the Central Wyoming College Outreach Center for $11,329. LIFT Chair Andy Gramlich said five other applications were not granted as the committee simply ran out of funds for this grant period. He said those that did not receive fundings are encouraged to reapply for the next grant opportunity.

Similarly, the Fremont County Commissioners made six grant awards from its MOVE funds, or Making Opportunity for a Viable Economy Program, to the Central Wyoming College Foundation for the Fremont County Start-up Challenge for $40,000; to Rising Star Gymnastics for $75,000, to the Radcast Outdoors Podcast for $25,644, to Pushroot Brewing of Lander for $125,000; to the Fremont Air Service Team for $292,779 and to the Bossert Collective for $2,000.