Eastern Shoshone Indian Days, Wyoming’s Largest Powwow, This Weekend at Fort Washakie

Wyoming’s largest annual Powwow, The Eastern Shoshone Indian Days, kicks off this week at Fort Washakie with a youth powwow on Thursday and the main powwow starting Friday through Sunday. It’s the 62nd annual.

The EST Boys and Girls Club Youth Contest Powwow starts with a grand entry at 7 p.m. at the Fort Washakie Arbor. Marcus Red Thunder is the Master of Ceremonies. The first four drums will be paid. There is a Tiny Tots payout, plus Junior Girls and Boys and Teen categories in Traditional, Grass, Fancy and Jingle dancing. The youth powwow is being sponsored by Eastern Shoshone Recovery.

On Friday, Howie Thomson and George Abeyta will be the Master of Ceremonies with Cory Reeder and Bart Powaukee the Arena Directors. Head Dance Judge is Adam Tsosie Norwall and the Royalty Coordinator is Dustina Abrahamson. Age groups are youth (6-12), Teens (13-17), Jr.Adult (18-39), Sr. Adult (40-59) and Golden Age (60+).

In addition to the dancing there will be an Indian Hand Game tournament. a drum contest and a parade on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Specials include the Northern Buckskin Warbonnet, Prairie Chicken, and Southern Traditional plus Fancy, Traditional, Jingle and Grass dances.

The Queen of Eastern Shoshone Indian Days is Ky Stacey.