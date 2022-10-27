Eastern Shoshone General Election Results Posted

Results of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s General Election are in for both the Business Council and the Entertainment Committee. Polling Places on Tuesday were at Fort Washakie and Crowheart.
Business Council (top three elected)
Wayland K. Large, 198
Western “Gus” Thayer, 195
Gloria Mann St. Clair, 195
—
James “Jumbo” Sorrels, 194
Stanford “Doobie” Ware, 163
Star Weed, Jr. 131
Entertainment Committee (top 6 elected)
Michael Chingman, 251
Claullen “Claw” Tillman, 251
April Kaulaity, 236
Kali Wagon, 217
Suanna (Phillips) Tillman, 215
Stanford “Hawk” St. Clair III, 204
—
Cassie Weed, 189
Wayland Bonatsie, 169
Graci Day, 144