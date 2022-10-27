Eastern Shoshone General Election Results Posted

Results of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s General Election are in for both the Business Council and the Entertainment Committee. Polling Places on Tuesday were at Fort Washakie and Crowheart.

Business Council (top three elected)

Wayland K. Large, 198

Western “Gus” Thayer, 195

Gloria Mann St. Clair, 195

—

James “Jumbo” Sorrels, 194

Stanford “Doobie” Ware, 163

Star Weed, Jr. 131

Entertainment Committee (top 6 elected)

Michael Chingman, 251

Claullen “Claw” Tillman, 251

April Kaulaity, 236

Kali Wagon, 217

Suanna (Phillips) Tillman, 215

Stanford “Hawk” St. Clair III, 204

—

Cassie Weed, 189

Wayland Bonatsie, 169

Graci Day, 144