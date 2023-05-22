Eastern Shoshone Elder LeClair Has Passed Away

Last week down in Rawlins, doing what he was called to do, Eastern Shoshone Elder Willie LeClair passed away following a sweat lodge ceremony at the Wyoming State Penitentiary. LeClair performed the Sweat Lodge for Wyoming Inmates for many years.

The former head of Fremont County’s Road and Bridge Department, LeClair was a ceremonial Chief for the Tribe at the Lander One Shot Antelope Hunt, a lecturer, storyteller, a Northern Traditional Dancer and and educator on Native American Culture. He hosted numerous sweat lodge ceremonies at his ranch outside of Riverton and spoke often about bringing the Native and Non-Native communities together. He was a popular rodeo announcer. He would also team up with Lander’s Bill Boycott for programs at schools around the area talking about Native culture through song, narration and dance, according to his web page. His presentation gave students, “a greater insight into the Indigenous way of life both in the past and in modern society.”

One of LeClair’s talents was not only his ability to speak in his native tongue, but also in sign language. He was a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

Services: a Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY. A wake will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, May 31, 2023 at the LeClair residence, 76 Mazet Road, Riverton, Wyoming with funeral services also at the LeClair residence, 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023

Read LeClair’s obituary at Wyotoday.com.