Eastern Shoshone Business Council Primary Election Ballot Set

The Eastern Shoshone Primary Election is days away. The Eastern Shoshone Public Relations Department will be having a Candidate Meet & Greet on Oct. 4 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Hall.

Candidates! Please confirm your attendance and feel free to send us your photo to post on our Facebook page. Email or stop by the office. est@easternshoshone.org

Tribal members are highly encouraged to vote this year.

Polls open at 9 a.m. Sept. 20

Candidate Roster:

2022 Eastern Shoshone Business Council Candidates: Melissa “Pudge” Bercier-Pine; Vernon Hill, Jr; Wayland Kyle Large; Wade W. LeBeau; Larry McAdams; James “Jumbo” Sorrels, Gloria Mann St. Clair; Western “Gus” Thayer; Suzanna Tillman; Helen Grace Ward; Stanford “Doobie” Ware; and Starr Weed, Jr.

2022 Eastern Shoshone Entertainment Committee Candidate: Claullen “Clay” Tillman.