The National Weather Service in Riverton is in an eggceptionally good mood today because a speggtacular day is in store, with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies. There is no eggscuse not to go out and eggsplore the eggstra beautiful outdoors today! Highs today will be eggceptional, ranging from the 40s to 60s. The warm-up continues into the midweek. The Easter Day high temperatures in the low 60s for Thermopolis and Worland, the Upper 50s in Dubois, the low 50s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni and the mid-40s for Jeffrey City.