East Pavillion Water Delivery Funds to Cisterns Has Been Exhausted

A $400-Thousand program to provide clean drinking water to residents living in the East Pavillion Gas Field has spent its last penny according to the North Ocean Lake Water Association. The funds were authorized by former Governor Matt Mead in 2014 after water wells were found to be tainted in the gas field, which lies some distance away from the Town of Pavillion. The town’s water is fine, coming from a different aquifer, and the town’s water has been the source supplied to those with cisterns. The program was projected to last between eight and nine years, and the funds finally ran out this fall, nearly on projections.

The water cisterns were installed at the state’s expense after investigations by the state and the Federal EPA confirmed contaminants in the water wells. Source of the pollution is still debated today, some blaming fracking as the cause and other believe former oil and natural gas waste water collection ponds and improperly lined well casings were the cause. Nearly 30 cisterns were installed at the homes of those with contaminated wells.

Those with the cisterns will now be responsible for filling them with potable water.