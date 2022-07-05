Early Voting Now Underway for August 16 Primary: Here’s what you need to know

Important Dates

Voter Registration (and any changes or updates to your voter registration) is open until August 1. After August 1 you can still register, but you must vote at the same time, so be prepared! You can register to vote at the Fremont County Elections Office, 450 N. 2nd Street, Lander. On Primary Election Day you can register and vote at any Vote Center. (See Vote Center info below)

Absentee (Early) Voting for the Primary Election– July 1- August 15, 2022

You can request an absentee ballot from the Fremont County Elections Office, 450 N. 2nd Street, Lander.

You can vote early at the Fremont County Elections Office, 450 N. 2nd Street, Lander from 8 AM- 5 PM on weekdays.

Primary Election Day— August 16, 2022, the polls are open 7 AM-7 PM. You can vote at any Fremont County Vote Center location. See below.

Voter Registration is open until August 17- October 24. After October 24 you can register and vote early at the Fremont County Elections Office, or on General Election Day at any Vote Center.

Absentee (Early) Voting for General Election– September 23- November 7, 2022

You can request an absentee ballot from the Fremont County Elections Office, 450 N. 2nd Street, Lander.

You can vote early at the Fremont County Elections Office, 450 N. 2nd Street, Lander from 8 AM- 5 PM on weekdays.

General Election Day— November 8, 2022, the polls are open 7 AM-7 PM. You can vote at any Fremont County Vote Center location. See below.

Wyoming’s New Voter ID Law (Don’t miss your chance to vote!)

Effective July 1, 2021, Wyoming voters will be required to show an acceptable form of identification when voting in person. There are many ID options for you to use to prove your identity. Any of the following documents will be accepted:

WY Driver’s License or ID Card

Tribal ID Card

Valid US Passport

US Military Card

DL or ID Card from Another State

University of Wyoming Student ID

Wyoming Community College Student ID

Wyoming Public School Student ID

Valid Medicare Insurance Card

Valid Medicaid Insurance Card

If you do not have one of the documents in the list above, you may obtain a free Wyoming Identification Card from your local Driver Services office.

Voters who mail in their absentee ballot are not required to provide any additional form of identification.

Fremont County Vote Centers— You may vote at any voter center convenient for you on Election Day!

ARAPAHOE: Arapahoe Charter School Building- 445 Little Wind River Btm Rd.

ETHETE: Wyoming Indian High School Gym- 638 Blue Sky Hwy

FT WASHAKIE: Ft. Washakie School Gym- 90 Ft. Washakie School Rd.

KINNEAR: Kinnear Fire Hall-11521 Hwy 26

LANDER: Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse- 350 Baldwin Creek Rd.

RIVERTON: Fremont Center-1010 Fairgrounds Dr.

SHOSHONI: Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center-214 E. 2nd St.

DUBOIS: Headwaters Community Arts Center