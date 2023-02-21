DUI Task Force to be Out In Force this 1A-2A Regional BB Tourney This Weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the West 1A and 2A regional basketball tournaments this week in Lander and Riverton.

Local law enforcement will be out in force looking for impaired drivers between Thursday, Feb. 23, and Sunday, Feb. 26.

The DUI Task Force would like to remind Fremont County residents and visitors to follow all traffic laws and never drive impaired.

“It’s tournament time in Fremont County, and we want to remind everyone that the task force will be out stopping and arresting impaired drivers,” said Lt. Travis Hauser of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “There will be additional troopers from outside our division to supplement the troopers, deputies and officers already working the tournament.”

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving: