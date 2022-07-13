DUI Task Force Nabs 19 Drunk Drivers over July 4th Weekend

Task Force also issues 106 speeding citations

A Fremont County, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the July 4 holiday weekend resulted in 567 traffic stops, 19 arrests of impaired drivers, and 5 controlled substance arrests.

While the focus was on impaired driving, the task force also issued 106 speeding citations, 93 citations for other offenses, and made 28 other arrests. The task force issued 435 warnings during the 4-day operation. The task force also wrote 28 seat belt citations, and 8 child restraint citations.

During 2021, there were 12 fatal crashes and 13 traffic related fatalities in Fremont County. Eight of the 13 fatalities were alcohol related. During 2021, there were 56 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County. In 2022, there have been 4 fatal crashes and 5 impaired driving fatalities in Fremont County and 18 alcohol-involved crashes.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be at work again over the Labor Day holiday from Sept. 2-5.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving: