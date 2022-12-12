Dubois Trio Convicted for Illegal Entry into Inberg/Roy to collect shed antlers

Saturday, in Fremont County Circuit Court in Lander a 6 person jury returned guilty verdicts against a father and two sons from Dubois for numerous game and fish violations.

Monte Baker was convicted of 4 counts of entry into Ingberg/Roy wild life management area during seasonal closure. Mitchell Baker was convicted of 5 counts of entry into Ingberg/Roy wildlife management area. Sterling Baker was convicted of one count of making untrue statements about residency on a deer hunting license.

Evidence presented at trial suggested that the defendants were motivated by the desire to collect shed Elk Antlers in the weeks prior to public opening day.

Fremont County County and Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Lebrun said Deputy County Attorney Dan Stebner prosecuted the case through the excellent investigative work of Officer Nate Thompson and numerous other dedicated WG&F officers.

Sentencing will occur at a later date.