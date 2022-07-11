Dubois’ Sheep Center raised $8K at Anniversary Celebration

July 3rd was the 29th anniversary of the founding of the National Bighorn Sheep Center in Dubois. A celebration event was well attended with over 250 people attending. Additionally, over $8000 was raised in donations. Center Director Sara Roni Bridge told the WyoTodayMedia’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program the new emphasis at the Center this year is raising funds for an educational classroom. Presently, students who attend classes sit on the floor of the museum’s exhibit space. Bridge said with the new room, which would be Internet connected, would allow for the center’s educational programs to be live streamed around the world.