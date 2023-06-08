Dubois Rams shine in shootout loss

CHADRON, NEBRASKA – This past weekend was the 12th annual Nebraska-Wyoming 6-Man Shootout game that pinned some of the best small-school football players from the Cowboy and Cornhusker states. The final score saw Nebraska finish on top 52-16 in front of their home crowd in Chadron, tying the overall series up at six games apiece, but some local football All-Stars from Dubois really made a splash in the loss.

Nebraska’s All-Star team was tied up early by Wyoming’s All-Star defense, including players like Dubois’ Clayton Rux, but they eventually rattled off five straight scores to make the game 46-8 by the middle of the third quarter. One defensive stop from Wyoming stood above the rest and it ended with Rux carrying the ball during a fumble recovery that would be the only turnover of the game.

The early eight points came thanks to the other Dubois Rams’ All-Stars that made the trip, Ryan Wells and Kaden Chamley, with Wells throwing a dart to his teammate in the endzone midway through the second quarter. Wells wasn’t done there though, in the fourth quarter the quarterback cycling pushed the Dubois’ QB to one of his other strong positions: Wide Receiver.

Ryan Wells, Kaden Chamley and Clayton Rux played together for the final time as teammates. The Dubois trio definitely made their mark on the game despite losing (p/c Adria Trembly)

Wells has proven to be a double threat on the field, especially this season when he caught four touchdowns, and he showed it again in Chadron before the final horn. He did so by catching the only other touchdown that Wyoming put on the board, catching the score from Little Snake River’s Hadley Meyers.

In the end, Nebraska won their third game in the last four meetings, getting revenge for Wyoming’s scoring record last year when they won 68-44. Now the series is truly even as both states have put up win streaks of three games, two games and one game with Wyoming and Nebraska looking to take the 7-6 lead next season.

The last three games have been played in Chadron, making it six straight in Nebraska after the first six games were played alternately in the two states.

We were able to get some great photos of the Rams and the Wyoming All-Star team courtesy of Adria Trembly: