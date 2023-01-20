Dubois Rams basketball player crosses 1000 point mark

By: Shawn O’Brate

DUBOIS – Earlier this month the Dubois Rams boys’ basketball team had a special moment that almost went unnoticed outside of the small mountain town.

Ryan Wells, a senior at Dubois High School and quarterback for the Rams’ football team, has been a dominant force on the hardwood much like he was on the gridiron, and it’s shown with his point totals over his four season.

During the Rams’ game against St. Stephens on the fifth of January Wells scored 37 points, the most by any boys’ player in the state of Wyoming all year long. Not only did he score a state-high 37 points, but he crossed that magical threshold and surpassed the 1000-point mark for the Rams.

Last year the Rams finished runner-ups in the Class 1A boys basketball state tournament, only losing three games all season (22-3), and Wells was a major reason why the team performed so exceptionally well, and this year is no different.

Wells is averaging 24.7 points per game on 47% shooting percentage, just one year removed from his all-state selection in 2022 and his second all-conference selection. Currently, the Rams are 7-5 but 1-0 in their 1A Northwest games, beating Meeteetse last week by thirty points (60-30).

So far this season Wells has recorded three of the top-five highest scoring games in all of Class 1A basketball, scoring 34 and 33 points against Saratoga in their two games. Not only that, Wells recorded ten steals against Meeteetse, third-most by any boy in 1A this season, which helped his average (4.8 steals per game) go up even more.

Congratulations Ryan and good luck with the rest of the season! GO RAMS!