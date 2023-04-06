Dubois Ram remaining in Fremont County

DUBOIS – This past season the Rams of Dubois had one of the strongest seasons they’ve had in years with a 13-10 record and a 6-2 conference record to end the season, with many of the points and wins coming off the hands of Dubois senior Ryan Wells.

Wells, who was also the quarterback for the Rams team that came one game away from competing in the 1A 6-Man State Championship, led all of 1A boys in scoring this past season with his 24.6 points per game on 47% shooting. On top of that Wells also averaged 2.4 assists per game, ninth in 1A boys basketball, and 5.1 steals per game (second in class 1A). Not only that, Wells finished second in the 1A in blocks per game (2.6).

The Dubois senior crossed the 1,000-point threshold this season as well, entering a very short list of Rams to do so. Now, the Dubois product is heading to CWC to help out Coach Brad Schmit and his Rustler team that fell short in the play-in game against Western Wyoming Community College early last month.

“We have a great tradition with the players from Fremont County,” Coach Schmit said about his Rustlers. “Adding one of the best players from this region in Ryan is big for our program. He loves the game, is tough, played for an awesome coach and fits how we like to play.”

Wells did not just have a great senior season, he was a great player the season beforehand as well, averaging 13.1 points and five steals per game. Also, he led the team as a junior in three pointers made

(23) as well as attempts (73). All of that led to a dominant season for Wells before injuring his ankle against Wind River midway through the season.

Ryan Wells led all 1A scorers this past season and crossed the 1,000 point threshold as a Dubois Ram as well (p/c Carl Cote)

He was helped all year long by senior Max Claar who averaged 16.8 points per game and led the team in rebounds (228).

Overall, Wells has had one of the best high school careers all-around as he was All-State in football, two-time All-State in basketball and was an All-Conference pick during his sophomore year on the court as well. Also, Wells competed in the 1A State Track Championships in 2022, finishing fourth in the triple jump, seventh in the long jump and helping his relay teams take fourth and sixth.

Now, Wells will continue his basketball career close to home in Rustler orange alongside a few other signings like Taye Hollins out of Roseville, Calif., and King Solomon out of Las Vegas.

“I picked CWC because of the program they offer,” Wells said. “A very united team that I can’t wait to be a part of and just all around great organization. I’m super excited to start my college career with my new teammates.”

“My goals at CWC are to listen and be coachable to better my skill at my craft,” Wells continued.

“If Ryan makes the transition from small town high school player to college player we will have something. We cannot wait to have him here in the fall,” Schmit said.

Good luck this upcoming season Ryan!