Dubois Invasive Species Watch & iNaturalist Training

Using the fun and user-friend app called “iNaturalist” we developed the Dubois Invasive Species Watch as a Citizen Science Project to help land managers identify the extent of invasive species in the area surrounding Whiskey Basin Wildlife Habitat Management Area and the larger Dubois area. Bighorn sheep are a community-wide iconic wildlife species that depends heavily on intact winter range and migration corridors. Rapidly responding to invasive species infestations will help maintain habitat for this and other wildlife species in the area.

Everyone can help! All you have to do is download the Naturalist app onto your device, join the project (Dubois Invasive Species Watch), and while you’re out and about hiking, riding or exploring the beautiful landscapes around Dubois within the project area, keep your eves out for some of the more common (and wildlife-challenging!) invasive species and make observations with your phone. The specific locations, photos and descriptions of the plants you see will be uploaded to the project site and used in real-time by habitat biologists.

Training will include an introduction to the project, key weed identification, demonstration of how to download and use Naturalist and demonstration of how to add an observation for the Dubois Invasive Species Watch.

https://bighorn.org/inaturalisttraining/

Call: 307-455-3429