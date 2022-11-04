Dubois drops to Burlington in semi-finals

By: Shawn O’Brate

The Dubois Rams were one win away from traveling to Laramie next weekend and competing for the 1A 6-Man State Championship, the only team in their way was the Burlington Huskies. The Huskies fell to the Rams just two weeks ago by the score of 60-52 and Coach David Trembly knew that the team would be a tough out, especially after traveling to Burlington to play.

Dubois scored early but could not do anything against the passing offense of Burlington. Even when the Rams would get a stop they would step on their toes with penalties or allowing a big play on fourth-and-long plays for Burlington.

Wyatt Trembly looked to stiff arm the defense on his way to breaking the 6-Man single-season rushing record against Burlington in the State semi-finals (p/c Adria Trembly)

The Rams would pull a few tricks out of their sleeves but they would never get to the place they wanted to be on offense and defense, not even stopping Burlington’s offense on a single drive.

Burlington would punch their ticket to Laramie with a final score of 77-28, vastly different than their matchup from late October.

On the good side, Dubois’ Wyatt Trembly broke the Wyoming 6-Man single season rushing yard total (2,308 yds) on the first drive of the game and he looks to break his record next year in his final year at Dubois High School.

Congrats on a great season and good luck next season Rams!