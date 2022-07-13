Dubois B&GC golf tournament recap

By Shawn O’Brate

DUBOIS – On Saturday one of the biggest golf tournaments in Dubois took place for the first (of many) times at the Antelope Hills Golf Course with the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois benefitting from a gorgeous day on the links.

The tournament was the first of its kind at Antelope Hills because, before this year, the beneficiary of the early-July tournament was the Lion’s Club in Dubois. But, after some reconsideration and a great cause sitting just down the road at the Boys & Girls Club, it switched to helping the local community children instead.

With over 115 registered members in the town of Dubois–a mountain town holding a population of just over 900 people–the Boys and Girls Club is “a big deal” and has been for the 14 years it’s been around.

“We started from an idea of just starting an after school youth program,” Harper said, “Now we’ve grown to summer programming, Christmas break, spring break, after school…the impact is huge, it’s a legacy [and] it’s long term.”

Antelope Hills had all sorts of fun to help benefit the club, including paying for mulligans and cheat string, but the real grab was the 50-foot putt that could yield whoever took it $15,000 thanks to Wyoming Community Bank.

The eventual putter, Wes Hust, would miss the putt by a few feet but that sparked a whole new fundraising idea where anybody present could throw in $20 for a shot at the 50-footer with the new pot being whatever was accumulated by the golfers for the second chance.

“We ended up making about 500 extra dollars,” Joel Wiener, the co-owner of Antelope Hills said after Saturday’s events, “I even tried twice so I threw in $40, missed by a few feet on both attempts.”

Wiener and his brother Mark helped the crowd of 50 people, all playing the nine-hole course for the kids of Dubois, before the play began with food donated from Chamley Outfitting and Lynn’s Super Foods available to everyone and the cold beer behind the bar available to help golfers get the liquid courage they may have needed before swinging the wrenches.

Madison Harper, the Fremont County area director of the Boys and Girls Club of Dubois, was slinging burgers to everyone at Antelope Hills and she couldn’t have been happier at the turnout for her and her program.

“The community is really behind us,” Harper said at the tournament, “they care about our youth, they’re the future and you can feel that.”

Not only were the participants of the event helping Harper and the kids of Dubois out, but the owners of Antelope Hills made it extremely easy and accessible for Harper and the club to do everything they could on Saturday.

“Mark, Joel and Ryan run the golf course…they’ve been doing it for a long time,” Harper said, “ they’re easy to work with, they’re compassionate about their community, they’re passionate about the club and they’re just extremely supportive and generous. We were really excited to work with them.”

In the end the tournament raised thousands of dollars for the Boys and Girls Club, which exceeded any and all expectations that Harper had for the event considering this is the first year they’ve put it on, but according to Harper and Wiener this won’t be the last.

“I’m really hoping we can make this an annual event,” Wiener said, “hopefully around this same time next year.”

“We’d like to see this grow and grow the sponsorships…maybe get up into a higher level of giving,” Harper said with a smile at the end of the day, “We would love to do this next year, and I’d like to see this grow into something even bigger.”

Next year’s event looks to get bigger, and produce more, all in the name of helping the Boys and Girls Club hire quality staff, help maintain their building, help fund field trips like their recent float trip down Snake River, and help them serve healthy snacks during summer, fall, winter and spring.