Near normal temperatures and dry for most today according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will move across northern Wyoming. The chance for showers and storms will increase late in the week. Today’s highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s for Dubois and the Wind River and Bighorn Basins with the high 80s at Shoshoni. Tonight’s lows in the upper 50s across the region with the upper 40s at Dubois.