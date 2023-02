More of the same today with mainly dry conditions. The central basins will remain quite cold with milder temperatures elsewhere. A gusty wind will continue in the Lee of the Absarokas and from Rock Springs to Casper. Today’s high temperatures will be near 40 at Dubois, the lower 30s for Thermopolis, near 30 for Worland, 23 for Lander 13 for Riverton and 9 for Shoshoni.