Other than a few snow showers in northwestern Wyoming, today will be dry and cool. A potent Pacific Storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to western Wyoming and strong wind to portions of central Wyoming on Friday. Today’s high temperatures are expected to be around 33 for Thermopolis, 30 for Dubois and Worland, and the mid-to-upper 20s for Shoshoni, Riverton, Jeffrey City and Lander.