Drug Arrest Reported; Attempted Burglary; Motorcycle Stolen

Riverton Police Reports from 3/31/22 to 7 a.m. on 4/1/ 22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Curtis Coburn, 36, Riverton arrested at 9:45 a.m. on South 11th East on a Fremont County warrant

A 29-year-old Riverton female was trespassed from a business on North Federal Boulevard at 10:23 a.m. on 3/31

Truman SpottedElk, 40, Ethete, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine at 8:57 p.m. on South 5th Street East

Patrol Calls:

A report is pending on a property destruction/attempted burglary of a business on West Main Street. The RPD report said someone at that address attempted to pry open the back door and a hole in a fence gaining access to the property was found. The call came in at 9:09 a.m.

A report was received at 10:50 a.m. of threatening messages being texted to an individual on East Pershing Avenue.

A woman was having packages sent to a business on North Federal Boulevard. The business asked the woman to stop sending packages there and she allegedly became threatening to store personnel. A RPD trespass notice will be served on the individual

A motorcycle was reported stolen from an address on Forest Drive at 4:56 p.m. A report was entered. The motorcycle is black in color with a green pinstrip on both side and a tinted front visor.

Police were called to an address of Rose Marie Drive at 10:00 p.m. on a report of a domestic abuse incident. A police report said the incident was verbal only. No action was taken.

A report is pending on an assault that occurred inside a business on North Broadway at 11:44 p.m. The victim was reported to be bleeding and the assailant fled on food wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a black beanie.

A person called in a report of people chasing him at 11:49 p.m. on South Fifth East. A report was taken.