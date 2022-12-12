Driskell and Sommers To Take Part In Legislative Webinar With AARP Wyoming

AARP Wyoming members are invited to a Legislative preview webinar with State Senate President Ogden Driskell and State Speaker of the House of Representatives Albert Sommers at 2 p.m. on December 13.

The webinar is free and you can join the event by registering here.

“With so much change coming to the Wyoming Legislature, we appreciate the fact President Driskell and Speaker Sommers will join us for a webinar to preview the state’s upcoming 40-day Legislative session,” says AARP State Director Sam Shumway. “We very much appreciate the time they are willing to offer as well as their perspective.”

The one-hour webinar will allow President Driskell and Speaker Sommers to discuss changes to committees, and the body itself as nearly 30 new lawmakers will be seated for the first time in January. The duo will also take questions from the webinar audience before it breaks at 3 p.m.

For more information, or to submit a question in advance of the webinar for the legislative leaders, email Tom Lacock at: tlacock@aarp.org.