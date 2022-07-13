Dreams In Motion this Saturday

By Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – This upcoming Saturday, while the hot air balloons fill the sky and climbers from all over the world flock to Lander, there is a golf tournament that has far-reaching benefits that help local people in need every year.

That event is the annual Dreams In Motion golf tournament at the Riverton Country Club and this year is no different than the past Dreams In Motion events, like the one that sent local recreation activities manager Mary Axthelm to a Broncos game with an official NFL jersey to go in.

This year’s beneficiaries are Riverton High School A.D. Reggie Miller and his family, who lost wife and mother Roberta Miller to cancer earlier this year, and Riverton Physical Education teacher Jay Dayton and his wife Melodie, after surviving a heart surgery last year and the following health difficulties.

The tournament will be a four-man golf scramble at the country club, starting at 9 AM, with the $100 entry fee encapsulating the cart rental, lunch, and the opportunity to win big with a hole-in-one prize available.

“These people are our heroes,” Riverton native Bruce Tippets, co-founder of Dreams in Motion said, “it’s Dreams in Motion’s intention to fulfill a person’s or family’s small dream of having a first-class experience at a college or professional sporting event.”

In a press release the Dreams in Motion organization announced that they will be sending the Millers and Daytons with football tickets, hotel rooms and gas money to attend the Wyoming–BYU rivalry football game in Provo, Utah later on this year.

If you or someone you know is interested in participating in this highly beneficial event feel free to call the Dreams in Motion organization at (435) 828-7261 or the Riverton Country Club at (307) 856-4779 for more information.

Even if one just goes to the country club to donate some time and money towards the organization, and not participate in the golfing aspect of it, they will still be helping two families that have been through so much hardship and tough times regarding medical issues and the pain that come with them.