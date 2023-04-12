April 1, 1948 – April 1, 2023

Douglas Kent Vickery, 75 of Lander, Wy died on April 1, 2023 at his home in Lander,Wy. Doug was born on April 1, 1948 in Ida Grove, Iowa. He attended Ida Grove High School and went on to Wayne State College in Nebraska. Joined the US Navy from 1970-1974. Married Kathy Hammer(Vickery) in 1975 and Moved to Lander in 1987.

Doug is survived by his wife Kathy Vickery, Son Kris (Lyndsey) Vickery and daughter Megan (Jeremy) Traughber. Grandchildren Morgan Traughber, Madison Traughber, Makenna Traughber, and Anna Christian. Sister Carol (Jim) Volkert and Brother Scott (Patricia) Vickery. Nephew Ryan Volkert and Niece Saren (Brett) Kahre.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents George and Delores (Wood) Vickery.

Memorial Contributions may be mailed to Kris Vickery, 2288 Sinks Canyon Rd Lander, WY 82520.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.