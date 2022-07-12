Feb 23, 1932 – Jul 7, 2022

Funeral services for Dorothy Putnam will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery Dorothy Marie Putnam, age 90, passed away July 7th, 2022, after a brief illness at Monument Health Hospice. She was born February 23, 1932 in North Platte, NE, to Eva and Kenneth Evans.



Dorothy’s family homesteaded in Wyoming near Ocean Lake. She met the love of her life, George Putnam, when he came to visit his brother in Riverton. They were married May 27, 1950. Always shy and quiet, Dorothy said their first date was going to church. They had a wonderful group of friends and a lifelong love for God. They were members of the First Baptist church in Riverton for many years.



For years, Dorothy sewed for her family and a number of others. She made everything from wedding dresses to blankets. Her favorite sewing project was making baby quilts with matching little pillows for Abba’s House. It is unknown how many she made over the years, but it must have been hundreds. She loved the idea of making something like a warm hug to give to the babies.



Dorothy also supported many missionary families and children for years. Her family never knew all their names. They often came across letters of thanks and wonderful photos of children for whom she gave her support. She was forever kind and loving to her family and others in a quiet and humble way.



Dorothy is survived by her sisters, Lucile Sostrum, and June Steen. And also her brothers, Tom Evans and Philip Evans. Her children are George Putnam, Jr. (Leeanna), Susan Wright (Michael), Nancy Stockhouse, (James), and John Putnam, (Kimberly). She also had six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George, and her siblings Darrel Evans, Margaret Rolich, Charles Evans. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be given to Abba’s House in Riverton Wyoming.



