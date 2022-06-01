Apr 29, 1941 – May 29, 2022

No services will be held for Dorothy M. Davison, 81, who passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place.



Dorothy was born on April 29, 1941, daughter of Ralph O. and Edith E. (Barker) Miller in Middleport, New York.



On June 3, 1965, Dorothy married Dennis H. Davison in Elko Township, Nevada.



Mrs. Davison worked for the Post Office in Lander, Pinedale and Wilson for 26 years before retirement. The couple made Riverton their home since 1959.



Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Dennis Davison of Riverton, WY; daughter, Vickie (Davison) Tolin and her husband Don Tolin; son, Don Davison and his wife Tracy (Wentworth) Davison; son, Scott Davison and his wife, Renee’ (Morrison) Davison; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Mrs. Davison was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Jean and Carol and brother, Edward.



