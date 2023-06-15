December 16, 1929 – June 13, 2023

Dorothy Joy Lemire died on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the age of 93, surrounded by family at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Dorothy Loghry was born in Burwell, Nebraska, on December 16, 1929, the daughter of Gerald H. Loghry and Jessie (Clements) Loghry. The family moved to Wyoming in 1935 and homesteaded in Paradise Valley.

She graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1949.

On July 22, 1951, she married Roy Kessinger. They had four daughters, Karen, Carol, Kathy and Kelley.

She lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, and San Diego, California, while Roy was in the Navy and later in Casper, Wyoming, Van Buren, Ohio, and Robinson, Illinois, when he worked for Marathon Oil Company. In 1970, they moved back to Wyoming after living away for twenty years, and Mr. Kessinger was killed in an automobile accident shortly afterwards.

Dorothy worked in the Catalog Department at J.C. Penney’s for a year then went to the American National Bank, making her career there for twenty years, retiring in 1991.

In 1974, she married Joe Lemire and he preceded her in death in 1996. They traveled extensively after they both retired, going to Alaska twice. In later years she enjoyed staying home, taking care of her yard, home and sewing.

She did a lot of volunteer work with the Hospital Auxiliary, working at the front desk and in the gift shop. She was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was Worthy Matron of Riverton Chapter #21 in 2006-2007 and again in 2007-2008. Serving with her as Worthy Patron was her brother, Don Loghry. She was a member of the Golden K Kiwanis Club and Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Roy in 1970, Joe in 1996; daughters, Kathy Kessinger in 1974 and Carol Kessinger in 2023; her parents, Gerald and Jessie Loghry; sisters, Doris Wright and Betty Cox; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Higgs, Ralph Cox, DeVere Wright and Butch Reed; son-in-law, Newt Clausen.

Survivors include daughters, Karen and her husband, Mike Mitchell and Kelley and her husband, Jim Kasper of Riverton; Step-son, Tom and Linda Lemire of Elk Grove, California; step-daughters, Sharon and Don Emenegger of Corvallis, Oregon and Bonny and Gordon Medow of Riverton; Granddaughters, Carley (Tad) Clausen, Casey Clausen Brown; step-granddaughter, Ali (Joe) O’Halleran of Riverton; Grandsons, Lucky (Cassie) Speer , Joe (Tiyler) Speer and step-grandson, Bo Kasper and his wife Christina; Great granddaughters Kailee Lynch, Kai Linden, Kynli and Rylie Speer, Abbie and Allie Speer, Janette O’Halloran, and step-great granddaughter Macy Kasper; Great grandsons Corbin and Cameron Brown, Ashton Speer, Joseph Speer and Dekoven O’Halloran; step-great grandson Landon Kasper all of Riverton; one brother, Don Loghry and wife Dolly; sisters, Mary Ann Reed of Texas, Beverley Higgs of Riverton and Joanne Bradley of Greeley, Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be buried next to her husband, Joe Lemire in Mountain View Cemetery. At Dorothy’s request, there will be no services.

