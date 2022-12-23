Feb 6, 1931 – Dec 20, 2022

A Memorial service for Dorothy J. Van Vleet, 91, will be held in the Spring of 2023. Dorothy passed away at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

She was born on February 6, 1931 in Riverton, Wyoming, daughter of Clayton and Hazel (Buckley) Hardman. She grew up in Riverton.

On September 1, 1947 she married Lester Clark Van Vleet in Lander, Wyoming. They were married for 72 years before Clark passed on December 29, 2019. Together they had three sons.

Dorothy was a stay-at-home mother keeping busy with her sons and all their activities. When they were older, she did drive school bus for a few years.

Dorothy enjoyed the outdoors with her family.

She is survived by her sons, David Van Vleet and his wife, Cassandra of Hudson, Wyoming, Kenneth Van Vleet and his wife, Sandy of Hudson, Wyoming, and Clayton Van Vleet and his wife, Cheri of Thompson Falls, Montana; 21 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Hazel Hardman; husband, L. Clark Van Vleet

