Mar 15, 1930 – Jul 18, 2022

Doris E. Rudd, 92, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Lander, Wyoming. At her request no services will be held.



Doris was born on March 15, 1930, daughter of William and Opal B. (Cloninger) Shampine in Wood River, Illinois. She grew up in Minnesota and married Robert in 1947. They had 3 daughters and 1 son. She lived on the Family Farm until 1962 when Robert was transferred to Lander when US Steel opened and they made Wyoming their home.



Doris enjoyed camping, hunting big game, rock hunting, traveling, cooking, sewing, and painting. She had wonderful neighbors and doctors and she was able to show them her appreciation by making her amazing pumpkin muffins. Doris loved helping people any way she could.



Doris worked at the Wyoming State Training School for over 30 years. Mostly in the sewing room where her sewing skills were of great use.



Doris is survived by her daughters Janice Million, Henderson, Nevada; Linda (Dale) Nelson, Lander, Wyoming; and Susan Cole, Wasilla, Alaska. 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 5 Great Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Robert Jr., Companion George Avery, Great Great Granddaughter Ashley, three brothers and one sister.



