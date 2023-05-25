Don’t forget about the Lady Rustler’s Basketball Camps!

RIVERTON – The day is fast approaching for the Lady Rustlers of Central Wyoming College (CWC) to put on their annual women’s basketball camp! They had such a good showing the past year, as well as through their community outreach programs at local elementary schools, that they are going to put on five separate days of camps for all ages around Fremont County.

“Central Wyoming College Women’s Basketball Camps for all ages are designed to provide a competitive, but fun experience for girls in the area,” CWC Coach Layton Westmoreland said about the upcoming camp. “They can learn more about the game of basketball from college coaches and players.”

The first camp, the “Elite Camp”, will be held next Saturday, June 3rd, for girls entering high school (9-12) with six hours dedicated solely to them and growing their game to help compete at the high school level with whatever high school they attend.

Local girls from around Fremont County have an opportunity to learn from CWC sophomore Taylor Elam at one of the five basketball camps being offered by the Lady Rustlers at CWC (p/c Carl Cote)

Monday, June 5th, through Wednesday the seventh will then be the “Lil’ Rustler Day Camp” which will be a great start to the summer for all girls entering kindergarten through second grade. They’ll learn the basics as well as terminology for basketball players, hopefully inspiring them to think about the sport more often as they move forward in life.

Those same dates (June 5 – 7) will also be the first day camps for girls entering third, fourth and fifth grade. Three hours a day will be dedicated to the young girls who are growing into little basketball players capable of running certain plays and schemes.

The following Friday, June 9th, through Sunday, June 11th, will be special camps for possible prospects that could join Coach Westmoreland and the Lady Rustlers within the next two years. Juniors and seniors from around Fremont County are encouraged to come and see what they can learn, where they can grow and view the competition at their level with Lady Rustlers teaching them everything they can to prepare them for collegiate basketball.

Then, the final three days of Lady Rustler Basketball Camp take place on Monday, June 12th through Wednesday, June 14th for middle school girls (grades 6-8) who could be interested in learning how certain plays develop and where they fit in the scheme of a typical five-person team.