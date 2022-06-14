April 24, 1935 – June 6, 2022

Donald Leon Wilson was born April 24,1935 in Inglewood California. He was the son of Leon and Vera Wilson. He grew up with 3 brothers; Gene Carey, Ron Wilson and Ken Carey. Don married the love of his life and his best friend, Karen Wilson on January 1, 2002 in Ogden, Utah. Don graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in 1955 and went on to play football for Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. He later attained an apprenticeship in carpentry in Pocatello Idaho.

He was employed by US Steel in Atlantic City, Wyoming as a Chemist for 25 years. After the mine shut down, Don gained employment as the Regional Maintenance Director for the LDS Church. Don also was a Sales Representative and Contractor for Boise Cascade Homes.

Throughout Don’s life, he loved spending time outdoors with his family. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, hiking, and four wheeling. Some of Don’s happiest moments were spent at his cabin in Pass Creek. Don spent his retirement years with his wife Karen wintering in Southern California, and traveling to many different destinations.

Don is survived by his wife, Karen Wilson and his children, Brad Wilson (Torry), Pam Doughty (Todd), Angela Fife (Kirk), Kori Livingston (Greg) and Tamara Currah (Andy), Mark McCloskey (Kerri), Merry Kay Kyian (Brent) plus his 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Don is also survived by the mother of his children, Shirley Wilson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Wilson Carey and his father, Leon Wilson and his stepfather Gene Carey and 2 of his brothers, Gene Carey and Ken Carey.

Donald Leon Wilson, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022, in Lander at the Westward Heights Care Center, surrounded by his family, who prayed and sang hymns to him as he made his final journey home to his Heavenly Father.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at the Hudson Funeral Home Chapel in Lander, June 18, 2022 at 1:00pm.