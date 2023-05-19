August 26, 1974 – May 14, 2023

Donald “Donny” Richard Wagon was born in Lander, Wyoming on August 26, 1974, to Gloria Mann and David Wagon, Jr. He passed away on May 14, 2023, in Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Donny attended Fort Washakie School and Flandreau Indian High School. Throughout his life, he worked numerous jobs for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. He had many friends, and he was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He always had a smile on his face and loved to laugh and joke around with everyone he met. Donny enjoyed going to the mountains, fixing his cars, and he loved animals, especially dogs and cats. He also enjoyed a traditional way of life.

Donny is survived by his mother, Gloria Mann St. Clair and stepfather, Stanford “Sandy” St. Clair, Jr.; his sister, Marisa Wagon; his brother, Stanford “Hawk” St. Clair, III (Stephanie); his stepbrothers, Lokilo St. Clair, and James St. Clair (Tiffany); his uncle, James “Jimmy” Mann (Carla); his aunts, Venita Devinney and family, Charlene Panzetanga (Zane) and family, Vernetta Panzetanga and family, Vickie Engavo and family, Claire Ware (Shawn) and family, and Pam Gambler (Don) and family; his grandmother, Leona Buckman; and his cousins, Joshua “Boogie” Mann, Brian Mann, Renessa Mann, Calvert “Sonny” Yupe, Buddy Yupe, Robert Wagon, Chelsea Wagon, Melissa Bercier (Pine) and family, Kristie Bercier and family, Luke Engavo and family, Skeeter Engavo, Stacey Nephi and family, Helen (Hanway) Shakespeare and family, and Loretta (Benally) Hanway and family; his nephews, Michael Enos, Sr., James Wagon (Tiffany), Scottie Nez (Angel), Nacoa Iron Eyes, Kyler Mann, Tristan Mann, Jayson Mann, Nicholas Mann, and Owen Mann; his nieces, Sienna Wagon, Kimber Mann, and Nuriah Iron Eyes. He is further survived by his companion of many years, Delberta Hurtado and her sons, Darren, Sam, and Caleb Hurtado, who he took as his own; his childhood friends, Joe Mendez and Melton “MD” Nelson; and his friends Alejandro “Mopo” Shoyo and Verle Phillips.

He is preceded in death by his father, David Wagon, Jr.; his sister Misty Mann; his grandparents, Stanley and Gwen (Engavo) Mann, David Wagon, Sr. and Doris (Armour) Wagon, and Richard and Alberta (Engavo) Roberts; his great-grandparents, Lloyd and Gloria (Kincaid) Mann, Richard and Lydia (Panzetanga) Engavo. He is also preceded in death by his aunts, Della Yupe, Valeria (Engavo) Arkinson, Georgina Devinney, and Cheryl (Devinney) Goggles; his uncles, Stanford “Butch” Devinney and Ritchie Addison; his cousins, Willis “Weasel” Mann, Faline (Nephi) Topaum, and Dawn Nephi; and his niece, Laney Benally.

