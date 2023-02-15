Dec 2, 1950 – Feb 12, 2023

No services will be held for Donald “Don” D. Parish, 94, who passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Memorial contributions may be made to Help for Health Hospice Home in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.

Don was born on December 2, 1928, son of Fay L. and Elsie O. (Stuthman) Parish in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. In 1947, Don graduated from Brentwood Liberty High School in California.

On May 28, 1950, Don married Charleen E. Larvine in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Mr. Parish spent 10 years working for Conoco and owned and operated Parish Oil Company until 2010. He spent almost 50 years living in the Lander and Riverton area.

Don was a member of Saint John Anglican Church, Elks and also served as a Hot Springs City Councilman.

Mr. Parish enjoyed spending his free time golfing, fishing and riding motorcycles as well as model airplanes and gambling at the casino.

Survivors include his son, Michael A. Parish of Lander, WY; daughter, Jadean Jacobsen of Fort Collins, CO; 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; brother, Kent Parish of Costa Mesa, CA.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charleen Parish; daughter, Kristine Parish; brother, Frank Parish.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com