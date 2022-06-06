April 25th, 1952 – May 30, 2022

Don Webber died peacefully at his home on May 30, 2022.

Donald Kirk Webber was born April 25th, 1952 to Alfred Edward Webber and Hildegarde Emma Helwig Webber in New Haven, Connecticut. He spent his childhood in Wakefield, Massachusetts. He remained close to some of his childhood friends throughout the rest of his life. He graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School in 1970, and with a Bachelor’s of Science from the University of Massachusetts in 1980.

During the summer of 1973, Don made his first trip out to Wyoming and discovered the Wind River Mountains through the National Outdoor Leadership School. He began working for NOLS in 1974 as an instructor. Over the next few years he discovered his passions for fly fishing, backpacking, and experiencing the wilderness of the Wind River backcountry. After some years he returned to Massachusetts to complete his education. It was there he met Nancy, whom he would eventually marry. Don married Nancy Alice Pieropan on September 19, 1981 in Ashfield, Massachusetts. Together they returned to Wyoming to make Lander their home. Don returned to work at NOLS, outfitting expeditions from the Issue Room. Don and Nancy had one son, David Christian Webber, and raised him in Lander. David and his family now reside in Salt Lake City, Utah. Don and Nancy were married for 28 years.

Don worked at NOLS for over 40 years until his retirement in 2018. After his time as an instructor and the manager of the Issue Room, he joined the Information Systems group where he spent the balance of his career. Through his deep connections with the NOLS community, he truly made Lander his home. He is part of so many groups of “found families” around Lander that any evenings spent alone at home were purely by choice. Over the last 20 years he became deeply involved in the Lander Nordic Skiing community, even utilizing his IT background to revolutionize Wyoming high school Nordic race timing.

Don is survived by his sister Janet Sallese, his son David, daughter-in-law Rebekah, grandchildren Zoey and Isaac, ex-wife Nancy, numerous nieces/nephews (and grandnieces/nephews) and the multitudes of travelers and chosen-family for whom he helped make Lander home.

A celebration of life will be held this summer on a date to be announced.

Memorial contributions in his name can be directed to the Lander Nordic Ski Association at www.landernordic.org/donate.

