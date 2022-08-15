District 25’s New Activity Bus has arrived

Riverton School Trustees had their first look at the new Riverton Wolverines Activity Bus during a tour last week of new district construction projects.

The new bus is a big one, holding 78 elementary school kids at three to a seat, but not as many high school football players, who will be two to a seat.

The newly decorated bus has an imposing Wolverine claw-slashed “R” on the front of the bus, Riverton Wolverines printed on the top sides of the bus in Cardinal Red, Go Big Red slogans on the luggage compartment doors and a snarling wolverine on each side near end of the bus. Go Big Red is also emblazoned on the wind screen at the rear of the bus.

There will be no mistaking whose bus this is when it hits the road.