District #25 Board Meets Tuesday: Frontier Academy Graduation on Tap; Woodshop Renovation Project to be awarded

The Riverton School Board will meet in regular session on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the Central Office on North Fifth West. Agenda items include a Frontier Academy Graduation for Ismael H. Hollenbeck, and out-of-state travel request for the 8th grade band students to an event in Layton, Utah, Calendar options for the 2023-24 school year and a budget presentation by Business Manager Matt Gonzales.

In action items:

• Ted May is recommending the Board award a contract to Nelson Architects, LLC. for the Central Office HVAC RTU Replacement Project in the amount of $29,170.00.

• Ted May is recommending the Board award the Career Center Woodshop Renovation / Dust Collection System Upgrade Project to Air Innovation of Casper, WY in the bid amount of $555,955.

• Karen Wardner is requesting the Board approve the revised job description for Substitute Teacher.

• Consider a letter of resignation from Jackson Elementary School Principal Jeffrey Sandlian effective June 2, 2023, and,

• An interview committee is recommending the Board offer a contract to Skylar Thomas as an ESSER Funded RMS Health Teacher.