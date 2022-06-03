Are you looking for a job that makes a difference?

Community Entry Services is seeking dedicated employees , to teach people with intellectual disabilities the life skills they need to live as independently as possible in our community.

Evening and overnight positions available in Lander and Riverton No Experience needed.

Offering health, dental, vision, 401k, and life insurance. CES is a equal opportunity employer

Apply in person at:

Riverton- 2441 Peck Ave, Call: 856-5576

Lander– 177 N 3rd St, Call 332-7825

See full Job Description Below: