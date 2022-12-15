Jul 16, 1954 – Dec 14, 2022

No services will be held at this time for Dion Theresa Templin, 68, who passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place.

Dion was born on July 16, 1954, daughter of Henry A. and Carolyn G. (Rutledge) Jolly in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

She attended Riverton High School as well as the University of Wyoming before serving in the United States Navy.

Survivors include her sisters; Georgia (Rich Mittlesdorf) Jolly of Thermopolis, WY, Susan Jolly of Dubois, WY and Jody (Lyle) Peck of Dubois, WY; brother, Michael Jolly of Thermopolis, WY; nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Jason Peck, Aubree Poston, Tara and Calvin Jolly; close family friend, Richard Apodaca.

Dion was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jack and Andy Jolly and her nephew, Peter Epperson.

