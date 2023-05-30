Dignified Memorial Day Ceremony held at Mountain View Cemetery

Members of Veterans Hall in Riverton gathered Monday morning at Mountain View Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day Observance. It was a respectful and dignified event with members of each branch of the US Military Service (except Space Force) and Auxiliaries and Civil War-Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution represented.

Speaking, below, Vice Commander Warren Hess, American Legion with Chaplain Ed McAuslan at attention to the left; Commander Luis Vargas, Commander Marine Corps League (in red) and a video of Marine Corps League Honor Rifle Team and Taps by US Army Veteran Doug Newlin.

Photos and video by Ernie Over

IMG_5377