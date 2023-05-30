2023 Memorial Day 21 gun salute by the Marine Corps League. Ernie Over phoot

Dignified Memorial Day Ceremony held at Mountain View Cemetery

Members of Veterans Hall in Riverton gathered Monday morning at Mountain View Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day Observance. It was a respectful and dignified event with members of each branch of the US Military Service (except Space Force) and Auxiliaries and Civil War-Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution represented.

Speaking, below, Vice Commander Warren Hess, American Legion with Chaplain Ed McAuslan at attention to the left; Commander Luis Vargas, Commander Marine Corps League (in red) and a video of Marine Corps League Honor Rifle Team and Taps by US Army Veteran Doug Newlin. 

Photos and video by Ernie Over

