Detimore trial delayed

Editor’s note: This article includes explicit material and is not suitable for children. Identifying information has been redacted to the greatest extent possible. We’ve done our best to exclude the most disturbing details of these allegations while also providing the public with information needed to understand the alleged crimes.

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

Managing Editor, The Ranger/Lander Journal

Donald Floyd Detimore, 70, accused of molesting victims as young as seven in incidents that spanned as long ago as 1978 and as recent as 2015, won’t face a jury until July, after a delay prompted a new trial date for the case.

Detimore’s trial was originally scheduled to begin on May 15, but after the state noted a conflict on behalf of one of Detimore’s alleged victims and suggested the court proceedings be moved to mid-September, the judge ordered a jury trial to begin on July 24.

The defendant, who is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and two counts of immoral or indecent acts, waived his right to a speedy trial in February. He’s currently out on bond, and was originally set to appear at a pre-trial conference hearing last week.

Early allegations, admissions, and no charges

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Detimore admitted to molesting the earliest victim on at least two occasions when interviewed by Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigators in 1985, when they questioned him about allegations stemming from 1978. He was accused of pulling down the pants of a six- or seven-year-old child and touching the child inappropriately. The affidavit states: “[DCI] Agent [Juliet] Fish noted that on January 3, 1985, Bill Lassiter, an investigator for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, interviewed Donald F. Detimore and Detimore informed him that during the spring and summer months of 1978 he had sexually molested [victim] on at least two occasions while [victim was accessible to him in a Fremont County location] … Detimore told him that on one occasion, he was [at a location with the alleged victim] on his lap, and he placed his hand between her legs and rubbed her vaginal area and became sexually aroused. Detimore said, on another occasion, he placed his hand down the rear of [alleged victim’s] pants and fondled her.”

Despite the reported admission in 1985, Detimore did not face criminal consequences until 2022, after new allegations prompted Special Agent Fish to investigate.

More alleged victims

Last spring, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after reports Detimore abused another victim in 2014. That’s when Special Agent Fish was called in to assist. The report indicated that Detimore had sexually assaulted a child, beginning in 2014 when the child was between approximately seven years old and continuing until they were approximately nine.

The affidavit suggests Detimore first started by talking to the child about sex, then began showing off his porn collection. He allegedly escalated his behavior to include touching the victim inside the child’s underwear. Detimore reportedly, repeatedly, complimented the child’s body during these interactions. He allegedly prompted the child to touch him as well, but avoided intercourse, lamenting, “if only you were 18,” according to the affidavit.

“[The victim] recalled Detimore telling [the victim] no one would believe [the victim],” if they told, according to the charging documents. The victim recalled asking Detimore whether what he was doing was what “normal people did,” adding they didn’t feel it was. “Detimore would become irritated with [victim] when [victim] questioned him. Detimore told [victim] he would tell people that [the seven-to-nine-year-old victim] ‘wanted it,’ which scared [victim],” according to the affidavit.

Agent Fish then learned of another case against Detimore: Case 71895, which had been referred to the “Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney’s office. No charges were filed,” reads the affidavit.

Agent Fish learned: In 2002, the sheriff’s office had responded to a report of a rape, and deputies learned this alleged victim’s parents were involved in a dispute with Detimore after discovering their child had been, allegedly, abused by the defendent. At that time, the alleged victim was 17, and Detimore was 49.

That alleged victim told investigators that when they were 16 or 17, Detimore wooed them with burned CDs and notes. He allegedly pulled them into a shed, and later had intercourse with them. He slipped that alleged victim notes and CDs burned with country songs, according to the affidavit, touched the victim when others weren’t looking, and tried to slide his fingers under the hem of the victim’s shorts to touch their genitals.

Detimore is scheduled to face a jury trial beginning on July 24.

The most serious charge, first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, carries a minimum penalty of 25 years in prison, and a maximum of 50. The third-degree sexual abuse of a minor has a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail. Immoral or indecent acts, also a felony, includes a maximum prison sentence of 10 years in prison. Detimore faces two of those counts.

Editor: Entries redacted with [words] have been done to protect the identities of alleged victims. Protecting them is an important part of our job. If you have something sensitive to report, please contact me at 507-450-5763, sarah@wyotoday.com.