Detention Center now up to 178 Inmates; Two arrests recorded; Poker Chips taken from Casino

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/1/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 41 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 13 times and the county fire departments were sent out four times.

Six persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence charge, two felony charges and Seven misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 178 inmates that it is responsible for, with 175 in house and three inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Orian E. Bell, 18, Ethete, arrested on two (2) Fremont County warrants for Failure to Appear

Chancelor C. Foutz, 22, Lander arrested on a CAST Program violation at 11:38 a.m. at the Fremont County Courthouse

Patrol Calls

The BIA Wind River Police Department were called to 180 Red Wolf Place at the Wind River Hotel and Casino where employees reported a customer had allegedly stolen poker chips from a gaming table.

Deputies are involved in an active investigation relating to child abuse and/or neglect in the Ethete area.