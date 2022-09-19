Jan 11, 1987 – Sep 13, 2022

Derek Lee Headley Sr. 35, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, WY. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., on Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Chandelle Event Center, with a wake to follow. The funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial ground will be at the Headley Cemetery. The feast and paint ceremony will follow after at Eagle Hall.



Derek Lee Headley Sr. was born on January 11, 1987 in Riverton, Wy to Patrick James Headley Sr. and Mary Laureen Headley-Warren. He was given his Native American name, Hiwoxuhokecii, meaning Little Elk. He grew up and lived on the Wind River Reservation. Also lived, Window Rock, AZ and South Dakota and returned back to Wind River Reservation. He Attended St. Stephen Elementary school and Wyoming Indian High School and received his G.E.D.



Derek was baptized into the Catholic Faith and practice Traditional Native Ways and Jehovah Witness Religions.



Derek Headley Sr. Sundance’s grandfather was Daniel C’Hair.



Derek Worked at the Wind River Casino & Hotel several years as prep cook.



Derek enjoyed watching Football, Basketball, Mixed Martial Arts, He always had a great sense of humor. He loved being around his family and his sons were his world. He liked going to the gym to workout.



He was survived by his father Patrick J. Headley Sr. Sons; Dre’cean Jace Headley, Derek Lee Headley Jr. Draiden Axel Monroe, Adopted Daughter; Harmony Monroe. Brothers; Patrick J. Headley Jr., Joshua T. Headley Sisters; Patricia J. Headley, Caroline N. LittleThunder, Dawn M. Headley, Sophia G. Killsenemyatnight-Headley. Derek had numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren. The family apologizes that we may have left anyone out as we do have a lot of relatives.



He was preceded in death by his Mother Mary Laureen Headley, Grandparents; Gloria & Joseph Headley, Mary Antelope-Warren & Phillip Warren Sr; Sister; Amber Marie LittleThunder- Cabajal, Dakota Dodge, Herman “Joe” Warren, Frances Warren, George Warren, Clayton Warren, Hubert Warren, Janelle Warren, Gloria & Joseph Headley, Marty Headley, Pete Headley Gerald Bonds, Janet Behan, Mary Lou Nephi, Josephine Headley, Leon Behan, Virgil Behan Sr. Tyler Burton CrazyThunder, Martin Goggles, Justin Goggles, Joel Goggles Kenneth Goggles, Lucinda Killsemenyatnight-Headley.



