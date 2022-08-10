Denver Broncos sold

The NFL made major news on Tuesday after it was announced that the Denver Broncos had been sold. The group buying the team is lead by Walmart heir Rob Walton. Included in the group is Walton’s daughter Carrie Walton Penner and her husband Greg Penner. The other teams in the NFL voted to approve the sale according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“We are grateful for the support and trust of the National Football League and the 31 other teams with today’s vote,” Rob Walton said in a statement Tuesday.

The new Broncos ownership group includes several new faces including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Ariel Investments President and co-CEO Mellody Hobson. It was not announced at the time of the sale but, according to ESPN, the Broncos were sold for $4.65 billion dollars. That is a record price for a North American sports franchise.