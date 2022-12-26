Denver Broncos fire head coach 15 games into season

The Denver Broncos have fired their first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 record to begin his tenure.

The news of Hackett’s departure from the team, originally reported by Tom Pelissero, comes one day after an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Hackett and the Broncos agreed to a four-year contract back in January of 2022 after he spent three years as the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator, a team that had been to two NFC championship games in three seasons and produced a back-to-back MVP at quarterback with Aaron Rodgers.

The spirits and hopes were high, especially after the Broncos went all-in on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Both hires have turned tumultuous for the team as Hackett has been in charge of an offense that has scored just 15.5 points per game, the lowest since the 2017 New York Giants.

In that Christmas game that seemingly was the final straw for the Broncos’ new owners, Wilson threw three interceptions (two in the first quarter) and was benched for Brett Rypien.

Denver will now turn to an interim head coach for the remaining two games of the season.

By: Shawn O’Brate