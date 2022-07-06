Denniston welcomes four more high school commits for 2022-23 season

By University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE, Wyo. (7/6/22) – The University of Wyoming swimming & diving team added a few more high school commitments for the upcoming season. All four – three men and one woman – bring something unique to the pool that head coach Dave Denniston and his staff will utilize.

“What Logan (Arnold) has been able to recruit in the nine months he’s been here – the quality of athlete with speed and talent – and get to commit, is at the highest level it has been in four or five years,” Denniston said. “It’s going to be a short amount of time before we are a part of a national conversation, and that’s because Logan has done a great job recruiting and being patient and finding truly talented kids that are just really great swimmers.”

Below is a list of the recent commitments, starting with the men.

Luke Slabber (Cape Town, South Africa)

“We are bringing in another South African talent,” Denniston said. “Luke is the training partner and friend of sophomore Gavin Smith. Like, Gavin, we anticipate that Luke will race in a variety of events and strengthen our individual medleys.”

Caleb Ozenne (Humble, Texas)

“Caleb will help continue our tradition of talent in the distance freestyle events,” Denniston said. “We expect him to also be on the 800 free relay.”

Christian Louie (Seattle, Washington)

“We were able to add some breaststroke talent to the team by signing Christian,” Denniston said. “Christian will make an immediate impact in the breaststroke events for us. It will be fun to watch him develop more events while he is here.”

Kayley Yother (Laramie, Wyoming)

“We were fortunate to add local talent, Kayley Yother, to the women’s team,” Denniston said. “Kayley is a very athletic sprinter from Laramie, and I’m excited to see her develop into a great racer.”

The aforementioned four recent commitments are in addition to the 12 that committed back in December.