The Fremont County Democrats will be meeting Saturday, April 23 at 10 A.M. at The Pinnacle Room (in the restaurant building)

at The Inn at Lander, 260 Grandview Drive for its county convention.

Items of business will include: Election of delegates to the 2022 WDP State Convention.

Discussion and adoption of a 2022 county platform.

Discussion and adoption of resolutions.

Discussion and adoption of bylaws changes.



Interested in being a delegate to the WDP State Convention? The convention is open to the public, but only those registered as a Democrat at least 15 days prior to the convention are eligible to vote. Fill out this form and bring it on Saturday.