July 27,1982 – June 1, 2023

Delayne Michele Renner passed away due to a tragic car accident on June 1, 2023. Delayne was born in Riverton, Wyoming on July 27,1982. She was the beloved daughter of Michele Mathern and husband, Bob; and father, Chuck Renner and wife, Katherine Renner.

Growing up, Delayne lived in Riverton, Wyoming with her mom Michele and Bob Mathern until she was an early teen then moved to Cody, Wyoming to live with her father Chuck Renner. She enjoyed sports, science (specifically chemistry) and art but was never overly fond of math while going through high school. Delayne graduated from high school in May of 2000 in Worland, Wyoming. After high school, she attended college in Riverton at CWC, then in Arizona studying chemistry. Delayne returned to Casper, Wyoming to continue her education. When Delayne was 24, she found out she was pregnant with her first daughter, Kyndall Renner. She struggled to believe the news because she said she was allergic to children and wasn’t going to have any! (secretly she was thrilled). Nine months later, she had her first child, Kyndall, in Jackson, Wyoming. Delayne always said as soon as Kyndall was born and she looked into her eyes, she fell in love and was beyond happy to have been blessed with her first ever daughter. Delayne returned to Worland around 2007. There in Worland, when Kyndall was about two years old, Delayne began a relationship with Zack Newton which she immediately knew would be the perfect father figure for Kyndall. In 2012, Delayne and Zack found out they were expecting a baby and Kyndall was going to be a big sister, which Delayne told Kyndall she was having just for Kyndall! In 2013, Delayne went into labor and had an emergency c-section and delivered a baby girl, Harlowe. Throughout the years Kyndall and Harlowe became very close and will remain that way, needing each other now more than ever.

Delayne was what you would call a “Social Butterfly”. She was an extremely unique, one-of-a-kind person and was one of the most spunky, fun, compassionate, caring people. She was extremely entertaining with her quick wit and will never be forgotten by the people that knew her and even the people that didn’t quite know her. There were never such things as strangers to her. She couldn’t go anywhere without finding someone to talk to and make friends with, even on the subway and streets of New York City. She had an uncanny way of finding the most interesting people to chat with because she loved to do just that- chat/talk! No matter where Delayne was, she made sure everyone was included even if she had no clue who the person was. Delayne was a strong-willed, charismatic, bright, intelligent person drawing people to her where they would enjoy delightful conversations. She had a very big impact on others. If she wasn’t ever able to be at a family gathering, people immediately began asking, “Where’s Delayne?” Her daughters were very blessed to have her as a mother because she taught them independence, how to make a change, to be positive, and was always there if they ever had anything to talk about. The loss of such a spirited person is going to leave a hole in the hearts of so many who loved her so much, especially her daughters, Kyndall and Harlowe. The world will seem less bright without her.

In 2021, Delayne was diagnosed with breast cancer. Throughout multiple stages of chemo treatments, she remained strong and positive through it all. She had lots of support by her side while accomplishing her treatments and making it out strong and cancer free. No matter how little Delayne had in life at times, wherever she would go she would bring back something for “her girls.” The love she had for them was beyond measure, wonderful, and her girls felt loved, cared for and supported.

All of these cherished memories, funny stories, long talks, and much more include her daughters, Kyndall and Harlowe, her beloved parents, Mom, Michele “MimiChele” and husband Robert (Bob) Mathern (whom she always called Dad), her brothers, Seth, Nathan Renner, Samuel Renner, step-sister, Tomara Conrad, Kaycee Renner, and Ahna Vhitt, and father, Chuck Renner and wife, Katherine Renner, aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, and friends.

Preceding Delayne in death are her maternal grandparents, Shirley and Gene Allen; paternal grandparents, Robert “Bob” Renner and Darlene Renner who recently passed; grandparents, Dorothy and Pius Mathern; Uncle “Bubby” Mike; Uncle Ken Mathern; cousin, Kim “Kimmie” Croy, and other loved relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held June 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Worland Community Center Conference Room. Inurnment will follow at Riverview Memorial Gardens. Everyone is welcome to come join the services in honor of Delayne’s life; wearing bright colors is strongly encouraged. Memorial donations may be made to Renner Children Education Fund and sent to PO Box 524, Worland, WY 82401. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.