Defending World Champion Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps to Perform Free Concert in Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium, Saturday, June 17

This Saturday, June 17, the University of Wyoming will host the Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps as they perform their 2023 “The Cut Outs” program. The Blue Devils are a competitive marching music ensemble based in Concord, Calif. The corps has made Laramie their home for the second year in a row for their spring training and are excited to perform for the Laramie community before they embark on a cross-country competitive tour.

Saturday’s performance is free and open to the public and will take place at War Memorial Stadium. The show will begin at 8 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to sit on the east side of the stadium. This year’s program will feature the Blue Devils and other familiar names. Below is the scheduled program.

8 p.m. – Welcome

8:10 p.m. – Concert performance by the Blue Devils with special guests artists presented by Conn-Selmer, including:

  • Gary Gopar – Trumpet player for multiple Disney productions and recording artists, including the renowned ska band Sublime
  • Kellin Hanas – Jazz trumpeter player on tour with famed vocal jazz ensemble Manhattan Transfer
  • Cisco Dimas -Trumpet player for recording artists, including Grammy award winners Natalie Cole and Gloria Estefan
  • Art Cruz – Drummer with platinum-selling metal band Lamb of God
  • Dani Markham – Percussionist for rap sensation Childish Gambino

8:30 p.m. – 20-time World Champion and 2022 defending World Champion Blue Devils perform their 2023 production “The Cut Outs”

8:45 p.m. – Community meet-and-greet / photo-op and thank you

 